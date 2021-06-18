Laguna Beach doctor earns national recognition for COVID-19 response

A Laguna Beach doctor was among a trio of UC Irvine healthcare providers recently honored for their work in confronting COVID-19 by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation.

Dr. Neil Detweiler, chief administrative officer and senior director for the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UCI Health was named among more than 200 Champions of Humanistic Care on June 10. He was joined by UC Irvine Dr. Susan Huang and Mara Rosalsky, executive director of perioperative services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for our nation’s healthcare system,” Detweiler said in a Gold Foundation video statement. “Like other hospitals across the nation, we had to quickly adapt to the rapidly changing needs of our patients.”

He touted his staffers’ efforts early last year to make UC Irvine the first Orange County hospital to offer COVID-19 testing. Laboratorians ramped up their workflow from just a few daily tests to a peak of 3,000 daily tests for patients, first responders, skilled nursing facility workers, and other local hospital employees.

“I’m so proud of the team we have at UCI Health. Teamwork and dedication to our patients brought everyone together,” Detweiler said in the video statement.