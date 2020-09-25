Laguna Beach doctor named medical director at new Orchards Health Center

Share this:

Dr. Melissa Siew, a Laguna Beach resident and specialist in internal medicine, has been named medical director for the soon to open The Orchards Health Center in Rancho Mission Viejo. Siew will be responsible for overseeing the medical care for the health center’s assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing residents.

As medical director, Siew will partner with The Orchards to provide resident care and staff training. Additionally, she will act as a liaison between administration and attending physicians and be responsible for reviewing and evaluating administrative and patient care policies. Siew is a member of the Ohana Physicians Cooperative in Laguna Beach, with hospital affiliations and privileges at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo and Saddleback Memorial Hospital in Laguna Hills.

“By adding Dr. Siew to our program of medical services, we hope to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions and eliminate the need for offsite doctor visits,” said Kelly Conk, administrator for The Orchards. “Dr. Siew has a passion for working with older adults and educating them about the importance of healthy living and continuity of care. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

The Orchards, located at 1 Amistad in Rancho Mission Viejo, is scheduled to open its assisted living and memory care community in early October with move-ins beginning soon after. The community is now accepting refundable deposits for assisted living and memory care as part of its Harvest Club. Early depositors will have first choice of apartment units and a rate lock until 2023. More information about The Orchards and its Harvest Club can be found at visitorchards.com or calling 949-545-2260.

