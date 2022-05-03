Laguna Beach electeds react to expected Supreme Court abortion decision

The local fallout from the leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn women’s constitutional right to an abortion swiftly reached the shores of Laguna Beach Tuesday.

In a historically liberal city where residents overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden in 2020, news of the projected overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision is widely seen as a deep blow.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement that the document obtained by Politico document is real but doesn’t represent the final decision of the court.

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf said the latest news from the Supreme Court underscores the fact that elections matter.

“Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Barrett seemed to indicate that Roe was settled law in their confirmation hearings. This will have an impact for generations to come. I fear privacy will continue to erode in this country and I hope that’s not the case,” Kempf said in a phone interview.

Last October, about 400 people turned out to Main Beach in solidarity with a national march supporting women’s reproductive rights. Orange County Sup. Katrina Foley and Assemblymember Cottie Petrie Norris (D-Irvine) were among the located elected officials who spoke in defense of the right to an abortion.

“We knew this was coming. Even as we celebrated Roe’s 49th anniversary this year, we knew. But I am still reeling from this news. Horrified by what it means for millions of American women. And more determined than ever to protect reproductive freedom in California,” Petrie-Norris wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who is running to represent the newly-drawn 47th Congressional District, offered her read of Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion on MSNBC late Monday.

“I’d encourage everyone to read the first six or seven sentences of this draft opinion. He starts by saying abortion is a topic on which Americans have very different moral values. Agreed, and that is all the more reason this ought to be a decision left to every American to make for themselves not a decision that is limited, that is restricted, a freedom that is taken away by a supreme court,” Porter said.

State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) vowed to join with other California leaders in fighting against what he characterized as a “massive intrusion into our private lives.”

“It seems apparent that there are at least five radical, extremist ideologues on the U.S. Supreme Court, who promised to respect the rule of law during their confirmation hearings, and are now eager to break that promise by eviscerating 50 years of well-settled precedent in taking away the longstanding constitutionally protected right to access abortions,” Min said in a prepared statement.

Min urged fellow men outraged by the high court’s expected decision to join him in the effort to safeguard women’s healthcare.

“We must show up and stand in support of our mothers, our sisters, our daughters, and our friends,” Min said.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.