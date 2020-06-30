Laguna Beach, Emerald Bay cancel Fourth of July fireworks shows

Share this:

Fourth of July fireworks shows previously scheduled to dazzle Laguna Beach and Emerald Bay on Saturday are canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow said Tuesday that he has no doubt that hosting the fireworks show would encourage people to cluster together when they should social distance.

“I go down every year to Main Beach and Heisler Park during the fireworks shows and if you look at it it’s like sardines in a can,” Dicterow said. “Sometimes in an emergency crisis situation you do things you would normally not want to do but the public health outcomes are not what we would want to see.”

Laguna Beach reminded residents of the cancellation in a Facebook post on Tuesday, a day after Los Angeles County announced it was closing its beaches because of a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, City Manager John Pietig said weeks ago that he planned to cancel this year’s fireworks show because state health officials were discouraging public gatherings.

In a statement to members, the Emerald Bay Community Association said on June 12 that it was disappointed to announce the cancelation of its fireworks show.

“The Board and staff wish you and your family the safest of holidays and look forward to when our typical full Fourth of July celebration filled with music and fireworks can be had once again,” the association wrote.

Share this: