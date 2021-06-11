Laguna Beach Fire Chief to keynote Laguna Beach Business Club Meeting

Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia will speak with the Laguna Beach Business Club at 7:30 a.m. on June 17.

Garcia will talk about how residents can help with fire safety.

In April 2018, Garcia started his tenure as chief of the Laguna Beach Fire Department. He came to Laguna after 35 years in the Fire Service, including the Long Beach Fire Department for 28 years. His career in Long Beach included stints as assistant chief, deputy chief, and a long-term acting fire chief.

As the Laguna Beach fire chief, Garcia is a member of the Orange County Fire Chief’s Association serving as the liaison to the county Training Officers Committee, which serves to better train, prepare, and coordinate the region’s fire department employees.

The June 17 meeting will be at Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway, Ste. 101, Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check to the Laguna Beach Business Club on the day of the meeting. For more information about the Club or to register to attend a meeting visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email i[email protected]