Laguna Beach firefighters union cancels Memorial Day pancake breakfast

The Laguna Beach Firefighters Association has canceled its annual pancake breakfast typically scheduled for Memorial Day.

This year’s breakfast was hampered by the lack of a donor stepping forward to gift the ingredients. The event also would have been short-staffed because a Laguna Beach firefighter engine crew joined a California Office of Emergency Services strike team that is working to extinguish a wildfire that has burned over 300,000 acres in New Mexico.

The Association still plans to host the annual Labor Day pancake breakfast and is looking for major donors to sponsor that event.