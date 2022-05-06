Laguna Beach firefighters union gives back to local nonprofits

Several off-duty firefighters with the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association Local 3684 presented a $1,000 check to a local nonprofit that supports mothers raising a child or children with Down Syndrome. The contribution to the Laguna Beach-based “Dear Mom” was made on World Downs Syndrome Day, March 21.

In another philanthropic effort, firefighter union members met up at Main Beach to support Moorea Howson and her team. Moorea is a young woman who was born with Williams syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes developmental delays and cardiovascular issues. Six years ago, a director witnessed Moorea win homecoming queen at Laguna Beach High School, inspiring a documentary film about Moorea’s life, Queen Moorea. The Association donated $1,000 to the project and offer their support for Moorea’s film.

Off-duty firefighters also participated in the annual fundraising auction dinner for Laguna Beach Seniors at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. Firefighters have been the keynote donation for the last several years. This year they raised $26,000 for the Susi Q Senior Center programs. Firefighters come to the winning bidder’s home and cook a three- to five-course meal.