Laguna Beach gallery to host art auction supporting Ukraine humanitarian relief

Forest & Ocean Gallery will host an art auction for Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to support the International Red Cross operations providing humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees.

Gallery owner Ludo Leideritz was born in the Netherlands, which is among the European countries accepting Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion.

“A lot of Dutch families are taking in Ukrainian families as we speak until things get better,” Leideritz said. “I think the right thing to do is to go where the money will do the most good and that is for the people.”

About 20 artists have donated hundreds of pieces of their work to support the auction. Their generosity reflects the outpouring of support for Ukraine seen across the world, Leideritz said.

“I think that’s a movement that’s going on in most civilized countries. We’re just trying to do the right thing and follow the group,” he said.

For more information visit forestoceangallery.com.