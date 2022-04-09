Laguna Beach Garden Club to host annual gate and garden tour

The Laguna Beach Garden Club will host its annual Laguna Beach Gate & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7.

This is a major fundraiser for educational school gardens, scholarships, and community projects. The festive event will sell artisanal margaritas and Mexican fare, free refreshments, and homemade baked goods. There will be plein air painters in several gardens and a raffle of prizes from local artists and businesses.

Timed tickets will be sold for social distancing purposes throughout the day. COVID-19 health protocols will be enforced.

Admission tickets are $60 (plus handling fee) and available at lagunabeachgardenclub.org. They’ll cost $65 the day of the tour if not sold out.