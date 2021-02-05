Laguna Beach Garden Club to host fruit tree specialist Ashley King

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Garden Club will host a Zoom meeting with Ashley King of Roger’s Gardens to discuss growing fruit trees at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.

King will guide attendees over the practical hurdles that often prevent gardeners from planting a home orchard. Tips will include how to plant them, when to harvest, and everything in between. She plans to answer any questions from the audience

A former Garden Club member, King works at Roger’s Gardens while attending the Sustainable Horticulture and Landscape Design programs at Saddleback College.

The speaker series is available to all members of LBGC! Membership information is available at lagunabeachgardenclub.org.