Laguna Beach GOP To Host Recall Debrief

The Laguna Beach Republicans on Oct. 6 will host former state senator John Moorlach and pollster Craig Keshishian to provide analysis of what went right and wrong in the recall election.

In a panel discussion format, Moorlach and Keshishian will cover positive developments that could enhance the Republicans’ position in the upcoming 2022 elections for both state and congressional offices. They will also present data on how the 58 California counties voted on the recall and what it means for 2022.

The event will be held at Mozambique Restaurant, 1740 S Coast Hwy, with a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and the general meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. All Republicans, Independents and Libertarians are invited to attend. Please RSVP to lagunabeachgop.net or [email protected]