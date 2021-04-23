Laguna Beach GOP to host Shawn Steel At virtual meeting

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold their April virtual meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on April 28.

LBGOP President Emil Monda invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend the zoom event with Shawn Steel RNC National Committeeman of California. Steel will speak about his spouse, Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Seal Beach), her experience in Congress, and how to support her reelection. As the state party chairman, Steel was the co-founder of the successful recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003.

Time permitting, Steel will take questions from Zoom participants. RSVP to [email protected], for the link.