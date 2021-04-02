Laguna Beach High junior wins SoCal Varsity Mountain Bike Series

Brady White placed first in the Junior Racing League XC High School Varsity Mountain Bike race in Temecula on March 27, racing a 22-mile three-lap course. Brady also secured first place in the three-race series.
Coming in third in the short track XC race on Friday left him ranked second in the national standings. Brady will be traveling to Fayetteville, Ark. for a four-race series in April competing against top riders in the world, and then on to Utah for a two-race international series.
“I have been training hard and am grateful to have incredible coaches and amazing support on and off the bike,” Brady said in a prepared statement. “It felt good to put all the work I’ve been doing the last year to the test. To be honest, the opportunity to even participate in a race venue again was a dream come true.”
Students with an interest in joining the Middle School and High School mountain biking team can learn more at lagunabeachmtb.org.
