Laguna Beach High School All-Class Reunion Set for May 1

Beth Williamson Leeds, Class of ’59, is organizing the 2021 Laguna Beach High School All Class Reunion on May 1 for all fellow Artists and Breakers.
The event will run from 10 am. to 3 p.m. at the Picnic Tables in Heisler Park at Myrtle Street. This year organizers are asking everyone to bring their own picnic lunch and beverage.
All donations will go to the Alumni's Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund. For more information and updates visit the Laguna Beach High Alumni Facebook page or contact Amanda Horton, Class of '93, at [email protected]
