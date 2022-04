The Laguna Beach High School Alumni Association will host the LBHS All-Class Reunion at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

This will be a picnic held at Picnic Beach at Heisler Park near Cliff Drive and Myrtle Street. Attendees as asked to bring their own beverages and food.

For more details, please visit lagunabeachalumni.org.