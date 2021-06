Laguna Beach High School Class of 2021 Scholarship Awards

Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation presented scholarships to 99 graduating students on May 21. The funds awarded total $355,125.

A. H. Robertson Memorial Scholarship – $500

Liela Andringa

AAUW, Laguna Beach Branch Scholarship – $2,000

Sophia Ravenna

Audrey Sutton

Allen Bell Memorial Scholarship Fund – $1,000

Ryan Kawashiri

Miles Riehle

American Legion Post 222 Citizenship Award – $500

Eliyah Dawson

Anna Mary Beck Business Administration Scholarship -$3,000

Benjamin Walker

April and Daphne Crevier Memorial Scholarships – $8,000

James Dobbs-Hildreth

Taylor Durant

Chloe Gabora

Lucky Hauer

Shanti Nunn

Raphael Ortiz Marquez

Tatiana Tobin

Dylan Zoller

Arthur B. Harward Memorial Scholarship – $2,000

Evan Henry

Assistance League of Laguna Beach Scholarship – $45,000

Liela Andringa

Ella Baumgarten

Fatima Blanco

Tess Booth

Maty Carlson

Will Compton

James Davison

Eliyah Dawson

Taylor Durant

Samuel Eidt II

Brooke Hardy

Lucky Hauer

Sereena Hoso

Katelyn Kolberg

Keller Kramer

Johanna Legault

Aidan McDennon

Janine Nguyen

Shanti Nunn

Raphael Ortiz Marquez

Sophia Ravenna

Adrian Ricci-Fisher

Soren Teeple

Sierra Woodard

Barbara Diamond Excellence in Journalism Award – $500

Diego Calderon

Ben Blount Memorial Award, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5868 – $500

Clara Becker

Bill O’Brien, Class of ’57, Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Grace Wilson

Bonnie S. Lang Memorial Scholarship $300

Claire Tigner

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Scholarship, Bluebird Branch – $1,000

Miles Riehle

Claire Tigner

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Scholarship, Canyon Branch – $1,500

Brooklyn Bryan

Alex Dominguez

Sereena Hoso

Brandon Balsiger – Post Memorial Scholarship – $5,000

Kathryn Callahan

Nicholas Reardon

Breakers Opportunity Fund – $5,000

Jackson Golden

Mikayla Lopez

Ashley Nobles

Carlie Schwarm

Natasha Sorensen

Charlotte W. Munro Scholarship – $500

Desiree Reider

Chic and Pat O’Neal Scholarship – $1,000

Miles Riehle

Christian Abel Memorial Scholarship – $500

Joseph Feker

Christian Service Award – $1,250

Casey Boehm

Zoe Carlton

Lucky Hauer

Shanti Nunn

Shelby Thomas

Citizens Business Bank Scholarship – $1,000

Ella Dartez

CLARK Family Scholarship – $500

Michael Pinto

Class of 2017 Fearlessly Authentic Scholarship – $1,000

Shelby Thomas

Coast Film Festival Emerging Filmmaker Scholarship – $1,250

Ayda Tuncay

Community Learning Center PTA Scholarship – $1,000

Gavin Gee

Courtney Kelley Cohen Memorial Scholarship – $3,000

Ryan Kawashiri

Raphael Ortiz Marquez

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award – $500

Eliyah Dawson

David and Betsy Paul Memorial Acting Scholarship – $500

Claire Tigner

Diane Alpert ‘I Love Laguna’ Scholarship – $500

Isabella Saunders

Dick Metz Surf Foundation Scholarship – $4,000

James Dobbs-Hildreth

Lucky Hauer

Don Kucera Memorial Scholarship – $500

Claire Tigner

Dr. Steven and Mrs. Lor Speach Community College Scholarship – $4,000

Joseph Feker

Ryan Kawashiri

Raphael Ortiz Marquez

Dylan Zoller

Driven to the Max Award – $3,000

William Rounaghi

Pearl Sinclair

Ebell Club Scholarship(s) – $3,000

Shelby Thomas

Claire Tigner

Grace Wilson

El Morro Elementary School PTA Scholarship – $1,000

Christian Vaccaro

Eric Abernathy Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Raphael Ortiz Marquez

First Team / Christie’s International Scholarship – $1,000

Sereena Hoso

FOA Foundation Scholarship – $1,000

Layla Al-Alawi

Fred Pratley Memorial Scholarship – $500

Gavin Gee

Friends of Laguna Library Scholarship – $1,000

Clara Becker

Gerald A. Dennis Memorial Scholarship – $500

Natasha Sorensen

Gerald A. Neumann Memorial Scholarship – $500

Diego Calderon

Hanson, Wilson, Tempest Sober Service Award – $15,000

Tess Brobeck

James Davison

Sage Miller

Heart & Soul Award – $3,000

Isabella Saunders

Heather Brobeck Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Shelby Thomas

Helen F. & Alan E. Adams Memorial Scholarship – $2,000

Haylee Gurney

Dylan Zoller

Integrity Award – $1,000

Mikayla Smith

James J Kelly Ph.D & Robert Mangel MD LGBTQ Social Justice Scholarship – $2,000

Gianna Josephs

Molly Renner

James Patrick Vincent and Marian Pickens Fagan Scholarship Fund – $9,600

Chloe Gabora

Jacquelyn Strawn

Jennifer Lynn Bammer Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Ryan Kawashiri

Raphael Ortiz Marquez

Jerome Karp Scholarship – $500

Raphael Ortiz Marquez

Joan of Arc Award – $2,500

Shanti Nunn

Joe Thurston Scholarship Fund – $9,000

Mia Armstrong

Casey Boehm

Luke Carter

Imani Clemons

Grace Gilles

Isabella Mullin

Maija Shaw

Shelby Wolff

Sierra Woodard

Sage Woodard

Joey Masella Scholarship – $500

Maya Gallego

Juan Castano Memorial Scholarship – $750

Alex Dominguez

Julia Thomson Memorial Scholarship – $500

Alessi Ayvaz

K.I.M. “Keep Imagining More” Scholarship – $1,000

Gavin Trevino

Keith Childers Memorial Scholarship $1,000

Evan Henry

Kenneth G. Beyer Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Ben Keller

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) Arts Stars Scholarship – $1,000

Claire Tigner

Laguna Beach Business Club Entrepreneurial Scholarship – $2,000

James Davison

Laguna Beach Garden Club Scholarship – $2,500

Tess Booth

Keller Kramer

Laguna Beach Historical Society Scholarship – $1,000

Soren Teeple

Laguna Beach Live! Scholarship – $4,500

James Davison

Samuel Eidt II

Nicholas Reardon

Claire Tigner

Laguna Beach Marine Safety Association LBHS Scholarship – $1,000

Sereena Hoso

Laguna Beach Ocean Lifeguard Foundation Scholarship – $1,500

Colton Weeks

Laguna Beach Unified Faculty Association Scholarship – $1,000

Ashley Nobles

Laguna Board of Realtors and Affiliates’ Charitable Assistance Fund – $2,250

Gianna Josephs

Shelby Thomas

Grace Wilson

Laguna Community Concert Band Scholarship – $1,000

Zachary Duncan

Laguna Greenbelt Inc. Scholarship – $4,000

Tess Booth

Tess Brobeck

Samuel Eidt II

Haylee Gurney

Henry Stewart

LBHS Band Boosters Scholarship – $2,625

James Davison

Eliyah Dawson

Samuel Eidt II

Evan Henry

Brady Moss

Nicholas Reardon

Claire Tigner

Benjamin Walker

LBHS Class of 1998 Scholarship – $1,000

Chloe Gabora

LBHS Faculty La Vern Dugger Family Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Mateo Bianchi

LBHS PTA Scholarship – $1,000

Taylor Halvorson

Jordan Trautwein

LBHS Surf Team Scholarship – $4,000

Tess Booth

Ryan Magee

Linda and Joseph Leighton Memorial Scholarship – $13,500

Fatima Blanco

Taylor Durant

Little Church by the Sea Scholarship – $1,000

Matthew Duong

Shelby Thomas

Lu Campbell Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Rhiannon Seely

MacGillivray-Freeman Film Award(s) – $2,000

Nicholas Reardon

Claire Tigner

Margaret Louise Cox Memorial Scholarship – $500

Shelby Thomas

Margo Cruz Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Audrey Sutton

Mark Tiner Memorial Scholarship – $2,000

Raphael Ortiz Marquez

Mary Louise Bader Social Service Award – $1,000

Shelby Thomas

Massen Greene Foundation Scholarship – $20,000

Clara Becker

Tess Booth

Tess Brobeck

Henry Stewart

Masson Foundation Water Polo Scholarship – $10,000

Rachael Carver

Molly Renner

Jessie Rose

Nicole Struss

Matthew Reedy Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Griffin Kristensen

McPhisto Society Award – $500

Nicholas Reardon

Melvin J. Tonkon MD Medical Scholarship – $5,000

Audrey Sutton

Michael G Smithers Memorial Scholarship – Overcoming Personal Challenges – $5,000

Maya Gallego

Miles Riehle

Michael G. Smithers Memorial STEM Scholarship – $2,500

Joseph Hovanesian

Moe Money – $1,250

Brooke Hardy

Jacquelyn Strawn

Naude Family ‘Clean Ocean’ Scholarship – $2,000

Tess Booth

Next Wave Finance Scholarship – $1,000

Matthew Berk

No Square Scholarship – $1,500

Nicholas Reardon

Shelby Thomas

Odyssey Award – $2,500

Michael Pinto

Officer Jon Coutchie Criminal Justice Scholarship – $1,500

Sereena Hoso

Offield Family Scholarship for Ocean Conservation – $10,000

Tess Booth

P & M Herbert Family Scholarship – $1,000

Michael Pinto

Patsy Ann Weaver Scholarship – $18,000

James Davison

Paul Wollam Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Jackson Golden

Rand Hardy Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Ella Baumgarten

Red Guyer Athletic Scholarship- $500

Michael Pinto

Roger Shew Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

Samuel Eidt II

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach ‘Grapes for Grads’ Business Scholarship – $2,000

Matthew Berk

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach ‘Grapes for Grads’ Business Scholarship Financial Need – $2,000

Michael Pinto

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach ‘Grapes for Grads’ STEM Scholarship – $4,000

Eliyah Dawson

Grace Gilles

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach ‘Grapes for Grads’ STEM Scholarship with Financial Need – $2,000

Audrey Sutton

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach Harry Bithell ‘Service Above Self’ Scholarship – $2,000

Shelby Thomas

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach Student of the Month – $5,000

Eliyah Dawson

Cecelia Djerf

Grace Gilles

Ben Keller

Griffin Kristensen

Ryan Magee

Jacquelyn Strawn

Soren Teeple

Jordan Trautwein

Ella Tyus

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach Youth Service Scholarship – $2,000

Grace Wilson

Sappho Award – $2,500

Grace Wilson

Sawdust Visual Arts Scholarship(s) – $5,000

Rhiannon Seely

Skipper Carrillo Scholarship – $1,000

Jessie Rose

Jacquelyn Strawn

Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach – Alberta Patterson Scholarship – $2,000

Zoe Carlton

Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach – Special Achievement Awards – $9,000

Fatima Blanco

Maty Carlson

Sydney Ekberg Rogers

Chloe Gabora

Haylee Gurney

Grace Wilson

South Laguna Civic Association Scholarship – $1,000

Evan Henry

William Rounaghi

Third Street Writers Scholarship – $1,000

Alessi Ayvaz

Thurston PTA Scholarship – $2,000

Sophia Ravenna

Grace Wilson

TOW PTA Scholarship – $1,000

Audrey Sutton

Village Laguna Annual Scholarship – $1,000

Henry Stewart

Walt Lawson Student Service Challenge Scholarship – $500

Liela Andringa

Warren B. Blossom Memorial Golf Scholarship – $500

Maya Vidas

WealthWise Financial Scholarship – $3,000

Isabella Mullin

Pearl Sinclair

William R. Stapleton Memorial Scholarship – $850

Maya Gallego

Winston and Dorothy Updegraff Memorial Scholarship – $500

Soren Teeple

Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach Scholarship – $1,500

Grace Wilson