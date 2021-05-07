Laguna Beach High School PTA shares the love with teachers and staff

A Laguna Beach High School PTA-sponsored rock garden was installed April 30 at Laguna Beach High School in coordination with Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week. Courtesy of James Azadian

The Laguna Beach High School PTA recognized the efforts by teachers and staff members following an unprecedented school year by installing a hand-painted rock garden in the school quad on Friday.

Parents and students organized at the Britt family’s Arch Beach Heights home to hand paint a rock for every teacher, staff member, and coach along with customized artwork. The PTA Teacher and Staff Appreciation Committee members (Lisa Britt, Lori Mitsuka, Sheila Parker, and James Azadian) delivered and placed the rocks on campus. The artwork is flanked by signs reading, “LBHS Teachers and Staff Rock!”

The rock garden was installed as part of Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, PTA also organized opportunity drawings for the teachers and staff, a Cinco de Mayo lunch, a handmade coffee bar by Jedidiah Coffee, and a special video created by the students.

Steve and Embry Munsey, co-owners of Jedidiah Coffee, served handmade drinks to attendance specialist Connie Byrnes and other Laguna Beach High School employees on Monday in coordination with Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week. Courtesy of James Azadian

