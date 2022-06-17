Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation supports over 100 seniors

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation annual scholarship awards night returned to its in-person format after the pandemic forced the program online and via the U.S. Post Office for two years.

This year $408,050 in scholarships and awards were distributed to 105 seniors. Although many traditional awards support one year of college—a number are now multi-year grants giving assistance. The largest amount went to Peter Durand with seven scholarships totaling $23,500.

The Foundation started awarding scholarships to graduating LBHS seniors in 1947. The program has grown over 75 years through the combined efforts of the board of directors, high school faculty, and generous donors.

Scholarships are awarded for academic excellence, athletic, musical and theatrical pursuits, overcoming obstacles, and pursuit of specific educational endeavors or disciplines. Some awards are based on financial need and others require attendance at a community college or four-year university.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt nonprofit and its board is comprised of community members who donate their time, energy, and professional expertise. For more details on how to get involved or make a donation, please visit lbhssf.org.