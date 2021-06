Families and friends of Laguna Beach High School’s Class of 2021 are invited to cheer for graduating students as they wear their caps and gowns for a procession down Ocean Avenue from City Hall to Main Beach at 3 p.m. on June 9. After the procession, meet at the north end of Main Beach to watch the cap toss and take photos on the beach. For more details, visit LBHS2021.com.