Laguna Beach High seniors gather one last time to toss their caps

More than 120 members of Laguna Beach High School’s Class of 2020 gathered Wednesday at Shaw’s Cove to collectively throw their graduation caps in the air.

The gathering was a cathartic event for graduating seniors who have been schooled online since March and missed out on many of the traditional celebrations of their final semester. It was also a rebellion against school district leaders who canceled the usual commencement ceremony scheduled for Thursday due to coronavirus fears.

Deputy Superintendent Leisa Winston wrote in an email Wednesday that Laguna Beach Unified School District administrators were not aware of the event until the photos were posted on social media.

“The pictures recently posted on social media depicting a mass gathering of students in their caps and gowns was not a District-sponsored event, and neither the school district nor Laguna Beach High School had any influence on the activity,” Winston wrote.

She noted that celebrations for our seniors including, but not limited to, a drive-thru and virtual graduation ceremony, personalized signs for each student, and photographs of each graduate.

A video of the gathering shows an onlooker counting down from three to signal graduates wearing red and white gowns to throw their caps in the air. As the graduating seniors pick their caps off the sand, a woman shouts “wooo, you guys did it!”

City Manager John Pietig said at Tuesday’s city council meeting that Laguna Beach High School will be operating its drive-thru ceremonies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Thursday. Parents and students will drive from Thurston Middle School to the High School and through a portion of Guyer Field. Laguna Beach police will provide traffic control for the event, Pietig said.

