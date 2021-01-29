Laguna Beach High student latest to make Eagle Scout

Share this:

Zachary Chestelson, a member of the Boy Scout Troop 35 and Laguna Beach residents, was recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Only 3% of scouting members attain this prestigious honor, according to a press release.

Zachary, 17, of Laguna Beach High School, achieved the 21 merit badges required to receive the Eagle Scout award. For his final project, he refurbished the Presbyterian preschool playground.

Part of the project included proposing, planning and leading scouts to construct, paint and repair several supply cubbies on the playground. Laguna Presbyterian Church is very pleased with the quality of the scouts’ work, according to a press release.

Additional Boy Scout honors and awards earned by Zachary include a member of the Order of the Arrow, Philmont Trek and Senior Troop Leader. Zachary thanks the dedicated adult volunteers of Troop 35 for their efforts that made his Eagle Scout award possible.