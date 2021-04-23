Laguna Beach High student leads Armenian Genocide recognition

Laguna Beach High School PTA awarded a student grant to sophomore class president Ashton Azadian for his idea to recognize and remember the Armenian Genocide.

In coordination with Armenian Genocide Remembrance Week, the High School and PTA joins schools and colleges around the world to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Ashton came up with the idea to design, print, and hang a banner in the High School quad, which can be annually displayed. A QR Code on the banner links to the U.S. Congress’s most recent bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide.