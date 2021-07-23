Laguna Beach Historical Society reopens downtown headquarters

The Laguna Beach Historical Society is open again on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Murphy Smith Bungalow, 278 Ocean Ave.

The Historical Society is a volunteer organization dedicated to collecting and preserving Laguna Beach’s historical documents and sharing these materials with the public. The group had closed its headquarters for more than a year due to COVID-19. Volunteers host events and presentations relating to Laguna Beach history about five times per year.

For more information, visit lagunabeachhistory.org or call 949-497-6834.