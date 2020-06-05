Laguna Beach houses of worship make plans to reopen

Share this:

By Sharon Stello, Special to the Independent

For the Jewish holiday of Shavuot last week, Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach held its first in-person service since quarantine began in March. On Saturday, a small group assembled outside the synagogue with masks and social distancing. The rabbi’s sermon was short and congregants weren’t allowed to touch or kiss the Torah, but part of the community was together again.

During quarantine, online worship services weren’t offered as Jewish law prohibits computer use on the Sabbath, but the temple kept in touch virtually through classes and a cooking series on other days. “Our physical doors were not open, but we have never closed. We have been … available 24/7 for everyone,” said Perel Goorevitch, the synagogue’s program director.

While well-attended, online sessions just aren’t the same as in-person gatherings. So, when the state announced May 25 that houses of worship could begin to reopen with restrictions, Rabbi Elimelech Goorevitch and his wife, Perel, decided to convene a group; Saturday services continue by RSVP for about 20 people.

State guidelines allow 100 attendees or up to 25% of a building’s capacity, whichever is lower, along with protocols for masks, social distancing, extra sanitization and recommendations against holding potlucks, sharing prayer books, hugging, hand-shaking, singing and group recitations to limit possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s going to take some time for people to adapt and adjust to this … ‘new normal,’ ” Perel Goorevitch said.

Elsewhere in town, St. Catherine of Siena Parish is taking reservations for up to 50 people for Mass starting June 13. The air-conditioning will be off, doors will be open and both elevator and restroom use will be limited to one household at a time. “A team of what we will call ‘helping hands minister[s]’ … will make sure that everyone feels welcomed and is safe,” the Rev. Pat Rudolph of St. Catherine’s said in an email.

Other churches are beginning to make plans, looking at indoor or outdoor venues. The Rev. Lester Mackenzie of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church said about 50 parishioners may be accommodated there once plans are finalized for reopening sometime after June 20, the date decided by the Los Angeles diocese.

The Rev. Dr. Gareth Icenogle of Laguna Presbyterian Church said a task force there is weighing whether it’s worth reopening, given current restrictions and the large number of congregants over age 65, who are unlikely to return to in-person services any time soon due to the risk of contracting coronavirus. But, he anticipates having a summer plan by mid- to late June.

“It will be a slow, gradual reopening process that considers all the boundaries and guidelines carefully and doesn’t endanger anybody,” Icenogle said.

Local faith leaders emphasized that protecting the health of everyone involved is of the utmost importance. They will continue offering online programs even as their houses of worship reopen.

Icenogle said parishioner participation has increased during quarantine, with more people taking part in Laguna Presbyterian’s online worship services, Bible study classes and Sunday school than previous on-site programs. St. Mary’s and St. Catherine’s also noticed an uptick in those watching online services.

Donations are another story, as they haven’t been able to pass the basket—although some funds trickled in online. Laguna Presbyterian is on par with last year’s contributions, but a decline in financial support was seen at St. Mary’s, St. Catherine’s (down 25%) and the synagogue (down 33% to 50%); some noted that operational costs also dropped.

Before reopening, there are many details to finalize—down to what cleaning products would be environmentally friendly and not harm the old wooden pews, Mackenzie said.

“With COVID-19, we need to really—and that’s what we are doing—explore best practices to be in community, to share the same space, but to also be mindful of thy neighbor,” he said.

Even through the distance in quarantine, local religious leaders have reached out to parishioners by phone, email, texting, social media—and even drive-by blessings at St. Catherine’s—as the emotional toll stacked up. The stay-at-home order brought isolation and fear of this deadly virus. Then, frustration as racial tensions boiled over with protests and riots across the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man who suffocated when a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Mackenzie is familiar with these kinds of struggles. A black man himself, Mackenzie grew up during South Africa’s apartheid. “I truly believe that … [with] violence, the only thing that overcomes that is radical, radical, reckless love,” he said.

Elimelech Goorevitch reminds congregants that, “with any challenge, you also have the power to … become stronger and better, and grow from these challenges.”

Mackenzie encourages people to not get stuck in sadness, but rather acknowledge it and then transition to gratitude. And, of course, keep the faith. “Stay safe, stay healthy and this too shall pass,” he said.

