Laguna Beach joins sister city in annual French celebration

On Nov. 18, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association celebrated the French Beaujolais Nouveau release tradition with 65 guests at a private home in San Juan Capistrano.

At one past midnight on the third Thursday of each November, from little villages and towns like Romanèche-Thorins, over a million cases of Beaujolais Nouveau begin their journey through a sleeping France to Paris for immediate shipment to all parts of the world.

The LBSCA has a primary goal to establish and maintain long-term relationships between the City of Laguna Beach and our sister cities, Menton, France, San José del Cabo, Mexico, and St. Ives, England. These partnerships will encourage a collaborative exchange of cultural, educational, and business activities. LBSCA is a member of Sister Cities International, an organization providing leadership and guidance in the establishment and operation of sister city organizations worldwide.

Throughout the year LBSCA promotes at least one event honoring each Sister City. Along with all the fun events throughout the year, there are two or three travel opportunities offered to members.

