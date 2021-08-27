Laguna Beach lawmaker’s bill advances to modernize domestic violence hotlines

A bill authored by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) that would modernize domestic violence services is headed to the Governor’s desk for a signature, according to a press release.

AB 689 will allow for survivors of domestic violence to seek help via text and other computer-based technologies.

“The ability to access domestic violence hotline services is as serious as life or death,” Petrie-Norris said in a press release. “These additional tools and technologies will give survivors more ways to get help when they desperately need it.”

Before the pandemic, domestic violence hotlines received approximately 13 calls a minute. The National Domestic Violence Hotline saw a 9% increase in calls, texts, and chats—indicating a clear uptick in need over the last 19 months.

Under the current state law, domestic violence centers are under a limited definition of phone-based hotlines that do not include chat and text. This law also inhibits centers from receiving funding to increase their services and from collecting accurate data about domestic abuse.