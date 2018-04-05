Laguna Beach Literary Festival Open to All

The public is invited to a free day of readings, panels, workshops and craft talks with California writers during Laguna Beach’s first literary festivalSaturday, April 14, at the Laguna Beach Public Library.

Enjoy mostly 30-minute readings, book signings, panels, craft talks and workshops from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among thoseparticipating alongside Laguna Beach poet laureate Kate Buckleyare Francesca Bell, Noah Blaustein, Elena Karina Byrne, Grant Hier, Eric Morago, Victoria Patterson, Mary Jane White, and Tom Zoellner, as well as Laguna Poets and Third Street Writers.

The line up:

11 a.m.: Children’s Poetry Circle (ages: 5 – 11) – Facilitator: Kate Buckley (Children’s Library Section)

11:30 a.m.: Craft Talks, Panels, Readings and Workshops

11:30 a.m.: Eric Morago Reading/Q&A & Signing (Main Room)

12 p.m.: Victoria Patterson and Francesca Bell Author Panel (Main Room): “Your Name in Lights: A Novelist and a Poet on How to Get Published—Tips, Tricks, and Pitfalls to Avoid”

11:30 a.m. – 11:55pm: Mary Jane White Workshop (Workshop Room): “Translation–How To Begin: Collaboration” (A hands-on workshop on translating poetry for novices)

12 p.m.: Elena Karina Byrne Craft Talk (Workshop Room): “The Gorgeous Gamble: Using Risk and Surprise to Make Your Poetry Payoff in a Big Way”

1:30 p.m: Craft Talks, Panels, Readings and Workshops

1:30 p.m: Tom Zoellner Workshop (Workshop Room): “Writing the Landscape: Orange County as a ‘Character’ in the Genres of Poetry, Fiction and Nonfiction”

1:30 p.m.: Noah Blaustein Reading/Q&A & Signing (Main Room)

2 p.m.: Grant Hier Reading/Q&A & Signing (Main Room)

2:30 p.m: “She Says”: A Reading/Q&A & Signing with Elena Karina Byrne, Kate Buckley and Francesca Bell (Main Room)

2:30 p.m.: Noah Blaustein and Grant Hier Craft Talk (Workshop Room): “The Hard Work: Facing the Page, Overcoming Doubt and Making it New”

3 p.m: Local Voices, Fiction and Poetry

3 p.m. Third Street Writers, coordinator, Rina Palumbo

3:30 p.m. Laguna Poets, coordinator, Mike Sprake