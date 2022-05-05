Laguna Beach man faces animal cruelty charge in dog’s death

A Laguna Beach man faces an animal cruelty charge for his suspected role in the drowning death of a Yorkshire Terrier on April 27, authorities said.

Laguna Beach police responded to a report of animal cruelty around 8:13 p.m. on Marilyn Drive. The reporting party told authorities their dog was drowned in the bathtub by his girlfriend’s son. They had attempted to evict him from the property, according to police records obtained by The Independent.

Jason Douglas Creager, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty. Creager is in custody at the Orange County Jail on a $30,000 bail, according to jail records.

The 15-year-old Yorkie was named Chloe, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Cornelius Ashton said.

Creager is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Jail Court on Friday, according to court records.

This was Creager’s second arrest in as many days. On April 26, Creager was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence, said Sgt. Scott Steinle, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

He was released from Orange County Jail around 2:59 a.m. on April 27, according to jail records.

Public records show Creager has a years-long criminal record of driving under the influence. In October 2014, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was sentenced to six days in county jail, three years probation, and counseling.

In 2019, Creager pleaded not guilty to new charges of driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license, according to court records. This case has yet to be discharged.

An Orange County District Attorney’s spokesperson didn’t return calls seeking comment on how much jail time Creager faces if convicted.