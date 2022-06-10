Laguna Beach march for our lives rally set for Saturday

All Lagunans and residents of surrounding areas are urged to join with neighbors and family to rally on behalf of stronger laws to end gun violence on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Main Beach.

The Rally is part of a National Day of Awareness to urge lawmakers to help save the lives of our country’s children and communities by enacting sane gun laws. The Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization, has counted 212 mass shootings—four or more killed, excluding the shooter—so far this year, 27 of which are school mass shootings that occurred in only five months.

“Is this the kind of country we have become? One in which a powerful PAC and legislators who refuse to stand up to the gun lobby drive the increased number of deaths of innocent children?” said Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club.

The local March for Our Lives rally is being organized by the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, but according to McNallan, “This is a strictly non-partisan event. The vast majority of Americans support sensible gun legislation requiring background checks, stricter gun registration, higher age limits on gun purchases, and the outlawing of assault firearms. We invite everyone committed to reducing gun violence to attend, no matter their politics.”