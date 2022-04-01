Laguna Beach mayor to speak to Laguna Canyon Conservancy

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy will virtually host Laguna Beach mayor Sue Kempf at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Kempf will discuss the state of the City. After her presentation, she plans to respond to any questions from attendees. The Conservancy invites the public also tune in for updates and current plans for Laguna Canyon, as well as open space issues and activities.

Attendance is limited to 100 participants. Click here for the Zoom link. For more details about the Conservancy please visit lagunacanyonconservancy.org.