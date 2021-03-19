Laguna Beach merchants open doors as O.C. joins red tier

Share this:

By Breeana Greenberg, Special to the Independent

Laguna Beach businesses are cautiously optimistic about a return to indoor shopping and dining as Orange County moves to the less restrictive red tier.

“I think a lot of people feel more confident, especially the older group that you know were… staying maybe sheltered a little bit more,” said Michael McFadden, co-owner of Rock Martin Jewelry. “I’m seeing them out a lot more, and that’s a big base of our clientele. And so they definitely are I think getting out and about and feeling more confident about getting out to the shops and exposing themselves a little bit more.”

Orange County moved from the purple tier to the less restrictive red tier on March 14. This means that stores can open to 50 percent capacity. Movie theaters and restaurants can open to 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Bars that don’t serve food, theaters, and concert venues will still remain closed under the red tier.

McFadden doesn’t expect business to change too dramatically just yet.

“I mean at this point, we’re still limiting the amount of people that come in here, and we’re still requiring masks. So I would say that even though it’s going into another tier, we’ve been kind of operating this way. Now for a year, so we’re used to it and it seems to be working for us,” said McFadden.

When the pandemic first hit, Rock Martin Jewelry had to adapt by cutting staff, modified store hours, and using social media more frequently, McFadden said.

Daisy Lane Boutique closed for a couple of months at the beginning of the pandemic and reopened when the stay-at-home order was lifted. Perla Garcilazo, merchandising manager at Daisy Lane Boutique, noted that many of her customers appreciate the in-store experience, so initial restrictions pushed down sales.

“We used to do a lot of outside events like little markets, or sales for pop-ups with other companies and we haven’t really done much,” Garcilazo said. “We’re trying to start a plan, a few more it’s just difficult without knowing if it will be effective or if it’s worth the time on like setting up and organizing,” said

A common question Garcilazo is asked, Daisy Lane Boutique’s dressing rooms are open for customers to try clothes on. She has noticed that customers have grown more comfortable shopping in-person, especially after receiving the vaccine.

“Slowly now, more people are coming out a little bit, like with the vaccine, a lot of older customers that used to shop here, they’ve mentioned to me it’s their first time going out in like almost a year because of the vaccine, like, ‘I finally feel like safe enough,” said Garcilazo.

With the increased capacity coupled with the growing number of customers that have been vaccinated, people are feeling more comfortable shopping in-person again.

The shift to allowing limited in-person dining is also welcomed by restaurant owners.

At the Brussels Bistro, a state mandate that only allowed outdoor seating was a difficult change.

“It was a big change for the restaurant industry even if all cleaning protocols were already in place,” Co-owner Nicolas Servais said. “Keeping social distancing and decreasing occupancy were the most difficult regulations to accept because a restaurant is only profitable when you can run it at 100% capacity, two to three shifts per night. But we have to respect the rules and guidelines in order to get out of this pandemic as quick as possible.”

Since the tier change last Sunday, Servais hasn’t noticed much of a change in customers’ zeal to eat out but is looking ahead to the coming weeks.

“We don’t plan to change anything besides the fact we’ll put 25% of our tables back inside,” he said.

The Lumberyard plans to take advantage of the 25 percent indoor capacity on weekend nights or if weather prevents the restaurant from using its patio.

Owner Cary Redfearn’s goal has been to keep his restaurants safe for both staff and guests while doing their best to stay open in some capacity. His staff was able to be flexible thanks to the restaurant’s large patio.

“We were also fortunate enough to be able to take over a large patio adjacent to our restaurant which we converted to the “Yard Bar” featuring a portable outdoor bar, tap beer system, heaters and the full menu from Lumberyard,” said Redfearn.

As COVID-19 cases trend downwards, shops, restaurants, and customers alike are beginning to feel safer about a return to in-door shopping and dining.

“Our business has been slowly improving as more people are getting vaccinated and feeling safer about dining inside or at a restaurant altogether. There is a cautious optimism in the air and I am confident that it will only improve,” said Redfearn.

Orange County’s entry into the red tier also allows gyms and yoga studios to open indoors at 10 percent capacity for the first time in a year.

Fernanda Rocha, co-owner of Art of Fitness, and her business partner Marian Keegan have endured cold weather and noise complaints from neighbors while operating classes outdoors in recent months. Despite the disappointment of being labeled “non-essential” early in the pandemic, Rocha her business has survived through the continuing support of her trainers and their clients.

“They just put in a good message that we have to follow the protocols, stay consistent, and then soon we can move to the next [tier],” Rocha said.

Art of Fitness closes indoor activity every 50 minutes so staff can sanitize equipment for 10 minutes. At clients’ request, they’ve also introduced a senior hour for those 65 and older from 1 to 2 p.m.

“It’s frustrating that we had to wait so long to offer a service for our community,” she said.

Rocha recently added more classes to her schedule because demand is up.

“Our passion has always been that fitness is so important and providing a space where people can come in and feel better,” she said. “There’s not a day when we’re not going to push to keep this place here.”

Daniel Langhorne contributed reporting to this story.

