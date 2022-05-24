Laguna Beach mulls NDA with Cal Fire, OCFA over Coastal Fire probe

Laguna Beach is on track to enter into a non-disclosure agreement with county and state agencies regarding the inter-agency investigation of the Coastal Fire’s cause.

On Tuesday, the City Council will consider authorizing City Manager Shohreh Dupuis to execute the agreement with the Safety and Enforcement Division of the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Orange County Fire Authority, and the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.

“The NDA is intended to allow for the confidential sharing of information between the multiple parties related to the investigation of the cause of the fire and quicker resolution of findings,” Laguna Beach fire chief Mike Garcia wrote in a staff report.

Firefighters completed containment of the Coastal Fire after working in hot weather and steep terrain for six days, fire officials said May 17. The fire consumed 200 acres and destroyed 10 homes in the Coronado Pointe neighborhood of Laguna Niguel. Another 11 homes were damaged. Two firefighters injured on the fire line are “recovering and doing well”, an OCFA spokesperson said.

The Coastal Fire’s cause remains under investigation. Southern California Edison notified the California Public Utilities Commission that its grid experienced “circuit activity” in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park at 2:45 p.m. on May 11, according to an email obtained by Los Angeles Times.

A lawsuit filed in Orange County Superior Court by Laguna Niguel homeowners claims that the fire was sparked by Edison’s “negligently operated, repaired and maintained electrical equipment” and the utility’s failure to clear vegetation away from its lines.

City staffers declined to comment on what they’re doing to pressure SCE to be more proactive in repairing its utility lines in Laguna Beach.

Another power outage impacted 2,450 Laguna Beach customers on Friday. Laguna Beach firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a utility pole fire on Catalina Street between Anita and Oak streets on Friday morning. Video recorded by a resident shows a fire burning the top of the utility pole.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Laguna Beach pursued joining a similar non-disclosure agreement after the Emerald Fire, which did not damage any structures in February. The cause of that blaze also remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.