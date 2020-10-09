Laguna Beach Named Among Top Five Small Cities to Visit

LB Indy Staff
The Inn at Laguna Beach’s Pacific Terrace overlooks the ocean. Courtesy of Classic Hotels & Resorts

Laguna Beach was named among the top five small U.S. cities to visit by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

More than 715,000 Traveler readers rated their favorite travel experiences for Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, including the top small cities across the country. Laguna landed in fourth place behind Charleston, South Carolina; Santa Fe, N.M.; and Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The blurb about Laguna Beach spotlights the Montage Laguna Beach, public art installations and galleries, Laguna Art Museum, and the Victoria Beach Pirate Tower.

In addition, Condé Nast Traveler readers named The Inn at Laguna Beach among the top 20 hotels in Southern California. The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Surf & Sand Resort, and the Montage were named among the top 15 resorts in Southern California.

To see all the ranked cities and hotels, visit cntraveler.com/the-bests/readers-choice-awards.

