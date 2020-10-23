Laguna Beach native claims victory at Road Atlanta

Share this:

Laguna Beach native Michael Lewis and co-driver Mason Filippi outlasted a chaotic IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge field on Oct. 16 to earn victory at Road Atlanta.

Lewis’ co-driver Filippi qualified the No. 98 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N TCR in second position, and began the race for the duo. As the race started, Filippi fought for position and dropped down to fifth. During a caution period 45 minutes into the two-hour race, Filippi brought the Hyundai onto pit road and swapped driving duties with Lewis, who drove the remainder of the race.

Lewis worked his way into second place and then battled with another Hyundai to take the lead in the TCR class, which he didn’t relinquish. As a result of the victory, The racing duo are now in first place in the series’ championship points standings with two races left in the 2020 season.

The race will be broadcast on NBCSN on Oct. 28 at 12 p.m. PST. Lewis’ next race will take place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., on Oct. 31.

Share this: