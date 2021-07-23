Laguna Beach native enters U.S. Naval Academy

Cole McKechnie, a Three Arch Bay resident and graduate of Santa Margarita Catholic High School, was inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 on June 30.

He’s in the middle of six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.

About 1,200 candidates are annually selected for the Academy’s freshman

class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. Last year, the Academy received over 16,000 applications for the Class of 2025.

While at Santa Margarita, McKechnie played for the Boys Water Polo team.