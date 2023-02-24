Laguna Beach News | February 24th, 2023

LAGUNA HONORS LOCAL DOCTOR AT PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE

Hundreds of Laguna Beach community members gathered at the Festival of the Arts on Feb. 16 for a public memorial service honoring Laguna Beach Doctor Michael John Mammone. Michael’s wife Julie Mammone (pictured in pink) spoke at her late husband’s memorial and Mammone’s family, including his two sons, siblings and parents, were also in attendance. His colleagues and patients knew him at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach as a doctor who took the time to listen to and care for each individual and their needs.

