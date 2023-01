Laguna Approves Ordinance Banning Balloon Sales Within City Limits

The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved an ordinance banning the sale or use of any balloons, mylar, latex or otherwise, within the City during its Jan. 24 meeting. Balloons will still be allowed in private and commercial areas. The ban comes after multiple environmental organizations expressed concern about how discarded balloon litter negatively affects Laguna’s ocean and open spaces.

