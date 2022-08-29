Laguna Beach nonprofits team up to steward community wellness

The Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council recently met at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center. This volunteer council promotes collaboration, unity, and awareness. Some wellness partners shared about their services to support Laguna Beach nonprofits. These included Morgyn Danae Wellness, whose dance studio is on Glenneyre, Veronica Nice, a chiropractor with a holistic approach to pain relief; and local hypnotherapy practice Marilyn Wellness Studio which helps individuals release past trauma to focus on brighter futures.

The Ability Awareness Project, which prevents cyberbullying and promotes safe and healthy schools, is planning its annual Day of Kindness Event in partnership with Laguna Beach on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cobblestone area of Main Beach will be filled with music, art, family wellness activities, and finishes with Tibetan monks leading yoga. Families are asked to save the date.

One of Laguna Beach’s newest nonprofits, Just Gather is a digital detox program dedicated to mental wellness, offers complimentary weekly wellness activities in Laguna Beach. The team reuses, recycles, and collects magazines and greeting cards for gratitude practice and art activities. To arrange drop off or pick up email: [email protected]