Laguna Beach PD names new K-9 officer and handler

The Laguna Beach Police Department named its newest K-9 officer, Rudy, and his handler Cpl. Thomas McGuire on Friday.

The Belgian Malinois and McGuire are undergoing tactical training at Adlerhorst International of Jurupa Valley. It wasn’t immediately clear when they’ll start patroling Laguna’s streets.

“Our K-9 team met him today at [Adlerhorst] and it was a perfect match,” Laguna Beach police wrote in a Facebook post.

Laguna Beach has been without a K-9 officer since Ranger, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was humanely euthanized in June 2021 after a months-long battle with cancer. Ranger was purchased and trained with the help of private donations in 2015.

K-9 teams from neighboring law enforcement agencies have provided mutual aid to Laguna Beach when needed over the past year.

In December, Laguna Beach police announced a restart of its K-9 program following the pledge of over $146,000 from a group of private donors for the purchase and training of two dogs, plus a modified patrol vehicle. The lion’s share of the funds came from the Offield Family Foundation, which has donated $75,433 and pledged another $44,207 in the First Quarter of 2020. The Crevier Family Foundation and Bob and Bobi Roper have each donated $13,320 as well.

Besides apprehending uncooperative individuals, the new K-9s will be trained in narcotics searches, locating missing people, and helping officers encourage intoxicated people to comply with directions.