Laguna Beach police chief joins county’s top cops in condemning anti-Asian hate

Laguna Beach Police Chief Robert Thompson has joined Orange County’s police chiefs and sheriff in condemning acts of hate against Asian American and Pacific Islanders, according to an April 8 letter.

“We condemn hate crimes and bigotry against these communities and remain committed to our role in protecting these individuals from hateful acts,” the Orange County Chiefs of Police & Sheriff’s Association said in a letter.

The letter arrives in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings that claimed the lives of six women of Asian descent.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by instances of hate or intolerance,” the Association said. “We stand against these unjustified attacks and against the fear and pain they cause. We urge everyone to come together in solidarity with the APPI community, and to do everything we can to prevent hate and discrimination.”

Orange County was in the national press again Friday. A karate champion training for the 2021 Olympics, took a phone call last week on an outdoor basketball court in Orange when she was harassed by a man yelling anti-Asian slurs, The Washington Post reports.

Sakura Kokumai, a Japanese American born in Hawaii, is the latest victim in a rash of anti-Asian attacks around the country.