Laguna Beach police chief to share priorities at virtual meeting

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will host a virtual discussion with Laguna Beach police chief Robert Thompson on March 25.

This Zoom meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and end promptly at 7:15 p.m. Emil Monda, president of the LBGOP, invites all members of the public to attend this nonpartisan Zoom event. Thompson will discuss his philosophy on community policing and priorities as the chief of police.

RSVP to [email protected] for the link.

