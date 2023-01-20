Laguna Beach Police Department Selects a Second Patrol Dog

The Laguna Beach Police Department has selected a second patrol K-9 “Bear.” Bear met his handler Cpl. Priscilla Angeloni on Jan. 13 and is now attending a rigorous six-week training program. Bear joins K-9 Rudy as part of the Laguna Beach Police Department, and for the first time, the department will have two K-9 teams providing coverage seven days a week.

K-9 Bear is a 2.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Angeloni and her 52-pound partner are in tactical and criminal apprehension training at Adlerhorst International of Jurupa Valley. K-9 Bear will be trained in drug detection, locating missing and wanted people, and apprehending uncooperative individuals who pose a threat to public safety. Once the training concludes, the duo will return to Laguna Beach and assist patrol officers with maintaining safety within the community.

Angeloni began her career with the Laguna Beach Police Department in 2016. She is a former detective currently assigned to patrol and serves as a field training officer and drug recognition expert instructor. Angeloni graduated from California Baptist University with two Master’s degrees in Forensic and Clinical Psychology.

“Corporal Angeloni and K-9 Bear are a fantastic match and have already bonded as partners,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said. “They will make an excellent addition to the K-9 program, and coupled with Corporal McGuire and his partner K-9 Rudy, these two teams will be an added layer of protection to the Laguna Beach community.”