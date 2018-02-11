Laguna Beach Police Shoot Armed Woman

By Cassandra Reinhart, Special to the Independent

This story was updated with new information.

A 36-year-old suicidal woman wielding a gun was shot by Laguna Beach police on St. Ann’s Drive Sunday afternoon after she exited her vehicle with a weapon in her hand.

Sunday about 2:40 p.m. police received calls that there was a woman with a gun in the 100 block area of St. Ann’s Drive near Gaviota who was depressed and threatening to kill herself. When police approached her and she did not drop her gun, one of the police officers shot her.

“She had what appeared to be a weapon in her hand, and officers feared for their life,” said Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota. “One officer discharged his weapon and once the shot was fired he rendered first aid and she was transported to the hospital.”

She was transported to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo for treatment of a gunshot wound. Her identity and condition were not immediately available, though police say she is not a Laguna Beach resident. The officer was uninjured.

At around 3:30 p.m., police sent out a Nixle message via text to residents saying the 100 block of St. Ann’s Drive and the 700 block of Gaviota Drive will be closed until further notice. Both were cordoned off and being treated as a crime scene.

“There were several calls received from citizens that she was seen in her vehicle with a handgun and this is where it ended,” Cota said.

Laguna Beach police detectives and sheriff’s investigators remained at the scene along with investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“She is with emergency staff as we speak,” Cota said. “We are still trying to figure out the why and what her state of mind was, so this investigation is going to be ongoing throughout the night.”