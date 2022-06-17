Laguna Beach police, Susi Q partner to host cybercrime briefing

Laguna Beach police community services officer Nicole Rice and Det. Mike Lee will offer a primer on cyber and phone scams targeting Laguna Beach residents from 11 a.m. to noon. on June 23 at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center.

The experts will share advice on ways to avoid being conned. This is a reschedule of the class that was slated for June 9. The in-person session includes a question and answer period.

“Two of the most common scams the department has seen recently are phishing scams through emails and phone scams,” Rice said in a press release. “Phishing scams are a very common cybercrime where the scammer is trying to have the user click on a link in order to obtain personal information. Phone scams focus on services provided by the scammer and will typically ask the victim to pay them in gift cards.”

“If you believe someone has scammed you, file a police report for the money loss and call non-emergency at 949-497-0701 to report a crime that has occurred,” Rice said.

Underground parking is available. To register, click here and scroll down or call 949-715-8105. Proof of vaccination will be required. Masks are optional.

