The Laguna Beach Police Department will host a bike safety expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Top of the World Elementary. Officers will conduct bike safety inspections and register E-bikes in case of future thefts. BMX Riders will perform at noon and 1:30 p.m. There will be a Fire Department demonstration at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be a balloon artist, face painting, photo booth, bounce house, and obstacle course.