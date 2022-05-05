Laguna Beach proposes lease to build parking structure at Presbyterian Church

By Megan Miller, Special to the Independent

The Laguna Beach City Council is set to mull an agreement with Laguna Presbyterian Church on Tuesday for use of a lot at Third Street.

The item is slated for the May 10 meeting and could pave the way for the City to use properties at 355, 395, 361 and 363 Third St. across from the Susi Q Senior Center. While not a formal contract lease, the Memorandum of Understanding would set in motion a plan to add 90 spaces within a multi-level structure on a lot that currently hosts about 35 spaces, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen said Tuesday.

Ed Sauls, a church volunteer who worked closely with Whalen on negotiations, estimated the structure would cost the City around $10 million. Per the ground lease agreement, the church would be paid about 2% of the annual gross revenue for the first two years, around 10% for the next 20 years and 20% for the remainder of the 50-year term.

“The church and the City didn’t approach this as a financial investment priority,” Sauls said. “We really approached it as providing a benefit of parking for the community and the church.”

Parking solutions have been debated for years with little progress beyond the completion of the Village Entrance. Councilmembers expect to see architectural and financing plans for a structure at that site this year.

A city council-commissioned survey distributed late last year revealed that 57% of business owners supported city efforts to build new parking spaces. A related resident survey found 74% of respondents support creating a master parking plan.

In March, Whalen and Mayor Sue Kempf formed a council subcommittee in March to further address the City’s parking concerns. Last week, councilmembers approved a lease with Hometown America Communities for the lot at 30802 Coast Hwy. The deal was born out of the subcommittee talks and will add 52 public parking spaces as early as the summer.

However the agreement between City Council and Laguna Presbyterian precedes the subcommittee, Whalen said. The “on and off discussions” with the church and church committees reflect years of negotiations that were spearheaded by Whalen and Councilmember Peter Blake, resulting in a nearly 50-year agreement.

Village Laguna has not taken a position yet but is interested in learning more about the agreement’s terms, Board President Anne Caenn said.

“It’s concerning we’re not getting more information prior to them making this commitment,” Caenn said.

Some argue a downtown parking structure won’t fix the congested parking along the coast, as day-trippers and beachgoers may continue to prefer residential parking for its close proximity to the ocean.

Plans to build a parking structure on the land are tentative and still subject to the City’s rigorous design review process, Whalen said.