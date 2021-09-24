Laguna Beach PTAs announce 13th annual sports swap

The Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School PTAs will hold their annual Sports Swap at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6 to collect donations of unused sports gear and equipment.

Please call or send a text message to Sports Swap Chair Jimmy Azadian at 818-645-9177 if you wish to donate sports gear and equipment to this fun community event and fundraiser that supports our students at both Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School.

All unsold items will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. Azadian and student volunteers will pick up donated items from community members’ home or business. Students earn community service and volunteer credits from participating. Community members can also make arrangements to drop-off donated equipment. All donated sports items are 100% tax-deductible.