Laguna Beach Public Safety Employees Applaud Mission Hospital Staff

Laguna Beach police officers, firefighters, and lifeguards applauded the health care workers at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach on Thursday night for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

About two dozen hospital employees wearing blue scrubs and surgical masks paused work for a photo with visiting public safety employees in front of a Laguna Beach fire engine.

Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia didn’t attend the event but said he was happy members of the department recognized nurses and doctors putting themselves in harm’s way to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

“We’ve worked closely with them through the years,” Garcia said. “People forget it takes a whole team to respond to a call for service.”

He added that he has tremendous respect for healthcare workers who are in closed spaces with the virus and can’t get away from it.

“I’m glad that we were able to participate and they were so deserving of the recognition,” Garcia said.

Sgt. Jim Cota of the Laguna Beach Police Department was among the officers who drove patrol cars with lights and sirens on into the Emergency Department’s parking lot. In a photo montage tweeted by the Laguna Beach Police Department, Cota is seen talking to hospital staff members outside the Emergency Department.

“What an awesome experience and terrific show of teamwork. We love and appreciate our Mission Hospital doctors, nurses, medical staff, and volunteers,” Cota wrote in a pair of tweets.