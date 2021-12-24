Laguna Beach Realtors give back to Waymakers youth shelter

Laguna Board of REALTORS members fulfilled a wish list of items included in holiday gift baskets for residents of the Waymakers Youth Shelter in Laguna Beach.

Board games, art supplies, sports balls, puzzles, and journals were among the sought-after goodies. Inspired by the giving of her fellow members, Hillary Caston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices also provided new clothes for the kids and cozy socks for the staff.

Waymakers OC provides emergency shelter for runaway, homeless, abused, and at-risk youth ages 11 to 17. The nonprofit also offers immediate shelter to teen living with mental health conditions, providing an alternative to hospitalization.