Share this:

Laguna Beach Republicans to Host Virtual Meeting With Columnist Susan Shelley

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 7:15 pm.

LBGOP President Emil Monda invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend the call with Susan Shelley, an opinion columnist for the Southern California News Group. Shelley is also vice president of communications for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. She will discuss the results of the 2020 General Election covering local, state and national results. Time permitting, we will take questions from the callers.

Those interested in joining the meeting should RSVP to [email protected] for the Zoom link.